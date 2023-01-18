Waiheke island’s sailing wunderkind Serena Woodall flew out to Miami, Florida on Friday 13 January with teammates Sam Street and Andre Van Dam to compete in the 69F Youth Foiling Gold Cup.

The regatta takes place between 16 and 21 January and is the first of five in a series which will take them to La Grand Motte, France in May then to Newport, Rhode Island in June. After that they are off to Lake Garda in Italy in August and the finals will take place in Barcelona, Spain in November. All competitors are under the age of 25.

