The Waiheke Sea Scouts Club launched six plywood rafts at Oneroa Beach in an exciting dash across the sand, followed by an out-and-back paddle on Monday evening, 12 December. The winner was Noah Ballard aboard Knotalot, with his team swimming in support. All craft and scouts made it safely out of the water, although not much freeboard could be seen throughout the event.

During the winter, after parent Michael Grant had cut out the wood, teams of scouts drilled holes, ran zip ties, applied duct tape, painted and then named their boats. Nina Landhuis had taken part in the process in a previous year and opted out of applying duct tape inside the hull, instead covering the boat’s bottom. “It’ll make Aqua Radish go a lot faster,” she said, with teammate Lilly Saaiman nodding in agreement. • Sarah Gloyer

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!