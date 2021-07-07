A bright and chilly day provided perfect conditions for last weekend’s leg of the Ocean Swim Series held between Little O and the main beach – an event that attracted more than 1000 swimmers.

In the Iceberg 2000m event Commonwealth Games swimmer Brent Foster pipped Olympian Steve Kent to finish in a time of 23min 5sec, while Phillip Anderson was best-placed Waiheke entrant at 61st with a time of 29min 36sec.

Waiheke’s Dougal Douglass was best of the island’s swimmers in the 750m Icicle, while the 250m Ice Cube was won by Te Puke teen Quinn Boyle – who backed up that performance with a stunning sixth in the 2km main event.