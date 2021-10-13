Free hoodies, sausages, coffees and spot prizes are all part of the festive atmosphere planned for this weekend’s Super Saturday Covid-19 vaccination events on Waiheke.

Both Waiheke’s medical centres are taking part with plans in place for a celebratory occasion to encourage people to come along to get vaccinated.

Waiheke Immunisation Centre will be open for vaccinations from 9am to 4pm and Ostend Medical Centre will open for vaccinations from 10.30am to 5pm.

Waiheke Immunisation Centre’s Jayme Kitiona says it’s a day for the whole country and is one big push for anyone who’s been thinking about it to come in.

People can even get a free ride to get their vaccination with the DHB now providing free taxi rides to and from a person’s first Covid-19 vaccination appointment and AT offering free bus and train travel for vaccinations.

Kitiona says anyone needing to book a taxi to get to their appointment can call Waiheke Medical Centre who can book the taxi for them or they can call Healthline on 0800 282 926 to book a taxi. •Erin Johnson

