Waiheke Island Rod and Custom Club took the Rotovegas Knuckle Draggers Custom Car Club on a mystery poker cruise of Waiheke on Saturday, 26 February. Poker cruises involve a series of stops, with the driver who gets the best hand at the end of the cruise winning a prize.

The weather couldn’t have been better for showcasing the island’s amazing views. The cruise started at Waiheke Sports Club on the causeway, where they picked up their first poker card, then took the Knuckle Draggers on an epic journey, heading first to Wharf Road boat ramp, which caused a minor traffic jam. Then they cruised to the Esplanade, where some of the Knuckle Draggers dragged their heels briefly at the prospect of taking their beautiful, shiny cars on a dirt road. But they realised the view could not be missed.

Next stop was Park Point, followed by Matiatia for sandwiches and sausage rolls – and another card of the poker hand. Leaving Matiatia, they headed to their next card stop, Waiheke Dirt Track. Only a couple of locals were brave enough to take their cars out on the track. Then the clubs headed to the top of Trig Hill Road – a challenge in these cars – but made it up and back safely. • Dianne Handyside

