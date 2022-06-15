Fuel prices and supply-chain issues continue to impact global oil supply. When coupled with the cost of living pressures created by high inflation and a weak New Zealand dollar, many Waihekians are feeling the pinch as winter’s grip strengthens.

Crude oil prices have skyrocketed, ostensibly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has forced nations to seek alternative producers, in turn increasing refinery costs. Under most threat is the supply of diesel, and a check of the island’s three suppliers as of 13 June, showed major discrepancies between stations’ advertised prices.

Challenge at Onetangi is advertising 91 Octane at $3.55 per litre (p/L) (or $3.49 when the My Challenge loyalty discount is applied), 95 was $3.67 p/L and diesel $3.08 p/L.

G.A.S. at Ostend had 91 at $3.58, or $3.52 with an AA card. 95 was $3.68 and diesel $3.20.

BP2go in Oneroa had 91 at $3.56 with an AA card or $3.62 without the applied discount. Premium 95 was $3.73 and diesel a whopping $3.28.

At current prices, a 60-litre-tank diesel vehicle filled at BP2go Oneroa will cost Waihekians $197.34 to fill from empty and a 60-litre petrol car running 95 will cost $217.17 and 91 $214.14.

Central government announced a 25 cents per litre discount for three months to apply from 14 March. The AA’s Principal Policy Advisor Motoring Affairs, Terry Collins, says “the government (has) extended it for an extra two months as part of the budget announcement.” • Jim Birchall