The Red Shed Arts Collective is currently showing an exhibition titled Out of this Earth. The theme, chosen to coincide with the recent Eco-fest festivities, invited artists to look at “the consciousness of our dependence on the environment and the interconnectivity between people and land and nature.”

The collective is run by the artist members so the gallery is only open on weekends between 10-4pm, but it is well worth a visit. There are three small gallery spaces showing a wide range of style and subject matter. As one visitor to the exhibition recently put it, “a visit to the Red Shed is like seeing several different galleries at once”, such is the wide range of artwork on show.

