New Zealand Red Cross/Ripeka Whero Aotearoa’s programme Youth Psychological First Aid (PFA) aims to educate youth to help peers with mental health issues. The six-hour course is for young people aged 15 to 18 with a provisional date of Saturday 29 July at 10am, depending on demand.

The organisation has created the workshop, a face-to-face course run by a qualified Red Cross psychosocial facilitator.

