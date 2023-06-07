Open-water endurance swimmer Jono Ridler, who broke world records when he swam from Aotea/Great Barrier Island to Auckland’s North Shore last month, met with politicians in Wellington on Tuesday 30 May to enlist their help in restoring the Hauraki Gulf.

Ridler, who completed the jaw-dropping journey of 99.1km in 33 hours, travelled to parliament with a group who closely supported his Swim4theGulf, including Sally Paterson, chief executive of the marine conservation charity Live Ocean Foundation and Alex Rogers, chief executive of the Hauraki Gulf Forum.

Read the full story in Gulf News – out now!