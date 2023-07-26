In response to numerous official information act requests, including from Gulf News, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has finally released its consultant’s report from November 2022 on the status of the Waiheke ferries.

It concludes there is a “strong case” for the government to remove the controversial exemption of Waiheke ferries from the public transport network, opening up the service to fare subsidies and regulation.

The report, released this week though with large parts of the text redacted, reviews the exemption and considers the case for removing it and the government’s alternative options. The report was commissioned in August last year after former Minister of Transport Michael Wood started the process to enable a potential ‘Order of Council’ to change the status of the Waiheke ferry services.

