Waiheke High School flies the Progress Pride Flag in support of its rainbow community.

Waiheke High School joined more than 280 schools around the country in celebrating Schools Pride Week from 13 to 17 June.

“As a school, we openly accept and celebrate gender and sexual diversity and decided to host a range of activities to support the Pride week,” says teacher Rebecca Cunningham Rose.

“In liaison with our school Pride Group and PSSP group (Peer Sexuality Support Programme), we organised a range of activities throughout the week including showcasing Pride movies and documentaries and hosting a Pride Picnic at lunchtime,” Cunningham Rose says.

