Waiheke High School joined more than 280 schools around the country in celebrating Schools Pride Week from 13 to 17 June.

“As a school, we openly accept and celebrate gender and sexual diversity and decided to host a range of activities to support the Pride week,” says teacher Rebecca Cunningham Rose.

“In liaison with our school Pride Group and PSSP group (Peer Sexuality Support Programme), we organised a range of activities throughout the week including showcasing Pride movies and documentaries and hosting a Pride Picnic at lunchtime,” Cunningham Rose says.

