The Quickcats were crowned Division 3 Central champions after a dominant 3-0 win at arch rivals Bucklands Beach on Sunday. The Quickies have played superb attacking football all year and comfortably sealed the title with two games to spare. They were on top from the opening whistle and it was appropriate that two goals from winger Beta Ruiz and one from star striker Pachu Pinedo put Bucklands to the sword. Defenders Euge Verdinelli and Delfi Delguy were typically composed and aggressive in shutting out Bucklands infrequent attacks while Agus Perez and Mora Stucal dominated the midfield.

The squad have trained hard all season and have showed real mental strength to overcome a brief midseason blip to win the title with style. Congratulations to all players and to coaches Pita Cermanaro, Ale Marrone and Banton Muñiz for another memorable year for women’s football on the island. • Carl Grimmer