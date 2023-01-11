The Native Bird Rescue conservation group has spotted a new Kākā nest at Rocky Bay beach that is now being monitored and is rehabilitating two other fledging pairs as a late season for the birds gets under way.

Native Bird Rescue founder Karen Saunders says that there has been an increase in kākā numbers which shows a positive future for the native species on the island. However, some precautions will need to be taken into consideration when interacting with these sociable creatures.

