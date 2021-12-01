In an independent move towards safer sailing that is being praised by the local board, Fullers is requiring all passengers over 12 to be fully vaccinated or to have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of travel from Friday 3 December.

Regular spot checks will be in place and passengers may be asked at any time to present their vaccine pass or a negative test.

“Whilst there is no vaccine pass mandate in place for public transport, we have opted to put these additional measures in place to create a safe operating environment for our passengers and crew,” says CEO Mike Horne.

Residents who live on Waiheke are not required to present a vaccine pass or a negative test to travel to-and-from the island. However, they must show a resident card as proof of residence, in line with the existing resident’s lane programme.

With Fullers leading the way on Waiheke’s passenger vaccination mandates, Gulf News asked Sealink CEO Steve Chapman on Tuesday whether the ferry company would follow suit.

• Sophie Boladeras