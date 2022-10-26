Pool Society dives into summer of swimming

The long weekend’s fine weather shone a bright light on the opening day of the Waiheke Pool Society’s summer swimming season. More than 150 people had come through the gates by 2pm on Labour Day Monday with a couple of hours still to go for either a swim, splash, sausage or sweet.

“We weren’t sure what to expect”, says pool manager Tanya Russell, “but we are really pleased with the turnout”.

Manon Paul-Robie, aged 16, and Keely Bemseman (17) both became qualified lifeguards through a fully funded course offered by Waiheke High School. They are looking forward to a summer of working at the pool. “A few more lifeguards who have come through this training are needed in order to confirm the full schedule of community swimming, adult lane swimming and aqua fit classes” says Tanya.

Marissa Brugeyroux, an ex-competitive swimmer, now turned coach, commenced her successful adults’ swimming sessions this week for the fourth year.