More than 1400 people are self-isolating because of Covid-19 in Auckland metro as of Tuesday this week, and when the region moves to the traffic light framework and later opens its borders, this number is expected to rise.

As such, experts are asking people to prepare by organising a buddy to do their shopping, learning how to use a pulse oximeter and encouraging people to seek help without delay if they have any health concerns.

Making a plan for your pet should also be a top priority, says Waiheke Island Society for the Care of Animals (Wisca) animal advocate Glenda Gouws.

“When it comes to Covid reaching your household, it’s important to plan for self-isolation plus managed isolation or hospitalisation.

“Always plan for the worst-case scenario; that you need to go off-island, and your close contacts have to self-isolate. Who can you ask to care for your pets then?

“The biggest risk for our pets is that we are complacent and think we will be OK to care for our animals because we are vaccinated, asymptomatic or self-isolating at home with them. Besides health being unpredictable, even a well person self-isolating will need someone to buy pet food and essentials, maybe take a pet to the vet and exercise dogs.”

• Sophie Boladeras

