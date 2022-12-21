Piritahi Hau Ora has been recognised with five awards at the 2022 Auckland Primary Health Organization Awards. The categories covered screening for cancers, mental, emotional and spiritual health, addiction, diabetes and heart health.

The Auckland PHO Awards are an annual event and are created based on several categories like system-level measures and health targets, among others.

Chief executive Barbara Stevens says winners of the various categories are those who achieve targets outright and also are weighted for the make-up of their patient population. The practices also have an equity element, she says.

“It’s a showcase evening that acknowledges and appreciates the hard work that general practices undertake,” says Stevens.

“Particularly with workforce shortages, lockdowns and Covid 19.”

Held in Auckland on Friday 9 December, the awards presented Piritahi Hau Ora with the following prizes; first place for smoking brief advice, second place for their work in diabetes and second place for cardiovascular risk assessments.