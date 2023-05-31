Passage Rock Winery has taken top honours at the prestigious 2023 International Wine Challenge, considered one of the world’s most rigorous, impartial and influential wine competitions.

The eastern-end winery – owned by David Evans and Veronika Evans-Gander – took two trophies and four medals (two gold, one silver and one bronze) at the event held in London, where 6000 wines from over 40 countries were blind-tested by a panel of eight experts in April.

“It’s a pretty good haul,” said David. It’s also the third time Passage Rock has won a trophy for its Viognier at various shows.

Judges described Passage Rock’s 2022 Reserve Viognier as self-confident, sultry, lush and rich, yet bone-dry and flecked with warm toasted hazelnut.

