Noema Cash, the force behind Waka Ama on Waiheke, is joining a Waitakere crew to paddle at the World Sprint championships in the UK, on Lake Dorney, Buckinghamshire.

The long-time local resident and popular bus driver has a tough fitness routine and fund raising plan in full swing, in preparation for the international sprint meet in the second week of August.

Noema says she’s on track with plans and training every day on and off the water either locally or with the Waitakere crew on the water off Te Atatu. She has competed internationally in Australia but plans for a competition in Hawaii more recently were scuppered by Covid.

She says she’s hoping other Waiheke paddlers might be ready to join her in the next international competition. She has been paddling for 23 years and has competed successfully at national and international level. She is a founder of Waiheke Waka Ama and says she’ll be back to her daily training sessions with her club crew after she comes home in late August. • Helen Vause

