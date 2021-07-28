It was a busy week in the world of Waiheke arts. A new gallery has opened in Surfdale and the Members Show at the Waiheke Community Art Gallery took place with many Waiheke artists represented.

Ostend Gallery in Surfdale features paintings by Ingrid Berzins and Daisyland and delicate bronze work by Daniel Johner. Their opening was last Thursday and was packed full with the arts community coming out to support their new venture. Ingrid and Daisy paint within the gallery space which is great to see the artists in situ.

Ostend Gallery has moved to 8A Miami Avenue, Surfdale, just next to Found Cafe. As a Surfdale resident myself, I am happy to have more art spaces in my neighbourhood to explore after a coffee in one of the local cafes. They are open Friday and Monday 10am to 2pm, Saturday and Sunday, 9.30am to 2pm-ish or by appointment by contacting theostendgallery@gmail.com.• Michelle Barber – Arts

