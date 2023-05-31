The New Zealand String Quartet, known for its unique repertoire choices, will perform at the Waiheke Musical Museum (formerly Whittaker’s) on Sunday 11 June. The group’s last performance on the island was in 2020 at Cable Bay Vineyards.

“We love presenting variety in our concerts and it’s especially fun for us to share our favourite NZ composers with audiences. All four of these pieces have been beloved by those attending our tour concerts this month,” says the quartet’s first violin Helene Pohl.

