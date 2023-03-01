Fossil Bay School has announced the appointment of Donna Smith as new teaching principal for 2023.

Donna brings over 20 years of experience to the job, largely working in early childhood education on Waiheke, including Fossil Bay, and most recently at Te Huruhi School.

Much of that work has been within a Te Ao Māori framework, which she says has some similarities to the school’s Rudolf Steiner philosophy.

“Donna brings an energetic, collaborative, fun and loving approach,” says Iris Richter, general manager at Fossil Bay. “With a change in our school’s approach this year, running a mixed-age class for children aged five to eight, we recognised that there was a unique opportunity for the right person who believed in our holistic approach to education.

Read the full story in Gulf News – out today!