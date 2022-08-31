Native Bird Rescue’s new ruru aviary has been the organisation’s most exciting habitat creation to date says Native Bird Rescue general manager Karen Saunders.

“It has been designed for our raptor patients – our ruru (morepork/native owl) and our kahu (swamp harrier hawk).”

Aviaries and habitats for holding wildlife in captivity differ from those used by sanctuaries and zoos where the birds have been acclimatised to people and are in open view, says Karen.

“Our avian patients are wild and are scared of people, so the open-view wire mesh causes them immense stress. For Native Bird Rescue an enclosed skyline seclusion habitat was the best option as it removes visual stress and calms anxious birds. These types of aviaries are safe and practical and meet the international standards for the captive management of wild birds of prey. Instead of wire mesh windows there are sections of vertical aluminium pipes for air flow and they are specifically designed to prevent any damage to those precious silent-flight feathers. Raptors, like our ruru, need their feathers to be kept in perfect condition during rehabilitation as they require silent flight to capture their prey and survive successfully in the wild.”

