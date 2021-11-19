Painting will start this week on a new mural on Ocean View Road actioned by the Waiheke Marine Project (WMP), a collaborative mana whenua and Waiheke Island community partnership.

Steering group coordinator Carys Templer said that, in keeping with the group’s mantra of cooperation, the mural has “been a collaborative project from the beginning”.

Experienced mural artist Ari Vanderschoot is the lead on the project, along with designer Jeanine Clarkin and artist Whetu-Marama Rikihana from the Ngati Poaoa Ki Waiheke ropu designed kowhaiwhai that will bed into the project.

