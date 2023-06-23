The Great Gulf News Trolley Derby makes a triumphant return this Father’s Day, with trolleys of all shapes and sizes racing down Oneroa’s main street. From simple boxcarts to sophisticated speed machines to wild and whacky themed creations, it’s a thrilling community event that’s just about having fun, for fun’s sake.

There are plenty of chances to get your name on the silverware and claim the ultimate bragging rights. Race classes include categories for Young Guns (aged 5-16 years) and Adult and Business Open races as well as the hotly contested Emergency Services Ron Leonard Memorial Cup.

Get your entries in, and start building your trolley so you’re ready to roll come race day. Keep an eye on Gulf News for trolley building tips and entry forms. Forms are also available from the Gulf News offices in Oneroa at 118 Ocean View Road and at Entry Form and Specifications.

Racing starts at 10am this Father’s Day, Sunday 3 September 2023 on Ocean View Road in Oneroa. Race entries close 31 July. A compulsory safety inspection for all carts will be held on Sunday 20 August at Old Blackpool School Hall. For more information email enquiries@waihekegulfnews.co.nz •