‘Music to my ears’: Beloved bellbird spotted and heard back on Waiheke

The distinctive sound of the native bellbird can once again be heard on Waiheke, as confirmed by Birds New Zealand following a sighting a few days ago.

Recognisable by its song, which Captain Cook once described as sounding like “small bells exquisitely tuned”, the sighting of the New Zealand bellbird is another sign of Waiheke’s successful predator-free drive.

Also known by its Māori name korimako, the bellbird was spotted at the Philcox farm at the corner of Orapiu and Awaawaroa Roads.

Sue Philcox was delighted to come face-to-face with it when she opened her back door, she took a photo and it has since been confirmed as a male New Zealand bellbird via NZ Bird identification on Facebook.

