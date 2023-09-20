Mountains Crumble to the Sea is a new exhibition by Paul John Rhind, currently showing at the Red Shed Arts Collective in Palm Beach until 15 October.

You don’t have to step too far into the arts community on Waiheke before you will hear the name Paulie Rhind. Not only is he a sculptor and artist, but he is the go-to guy for the installation of exhibitions and artworks for many of the galleries and private collectors on the island. He has taught various creative workshops and classes over the years, and was one of the founders of the Red Shed Arts Trust back in the early 2000s, giving him a long history with Waiheke’s grassroots creative scene.

Mountains Crumble to the Sea takes the viewer on a journey hewn from the world that surrounds us. Smooth wooden posts are hacked and crafted to resemble mountainous landscapes. Previously buried macrocarpa slats are cleaned up and given new life as tide markers. Rammed earth sculptures made of layers of clay, concrete, oyster shell and crushed glass share the space with the wooden boxing that formed them and abstract works painted on building paper.

Many of the artist’s materials have been gifted or found, with some stored for years before being put to use in the service of art. By the window sits a series of fish tanks full of fresh water from the nearby stream, sea water from Palm Beach, soil, mossy stones and sand. Experienced together, this thoughtful collection of works invites thinking on the various ways human intervention impacts earth’s precious resources. • Emma Hughs

Emma Hughes has worked in the arts on Waiheke for more than 20 years. She welcomes contributions about Waiheke artists, art events and exhibitions. Please email waihekeartscolumn@gmail.com