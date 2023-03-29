Auckland Transport contractors have just finished additional work on the Donald Bruce Road roundabout to correct a drainage issue.

The work comes seven months after an extensive upgrade at the roundabout to improve safety. Over 16 weeks contractors installed raised zebra crossings, speed tables, new lighting, footpaths and crossing points. Auckland Transport spokeswoman Natalie Polley says Downer contractors were back doing some “remedial” work, touching up and fixing some uneven areas around the new zebra crossing. Downer stakeholder manager Jess Douglas says shortly after work was finished on the safety improvements last year, it turned out water was pooling by the crossing. “Getting a crew back to the island took some work and time, organising resources and getting traffic plans and approvals.”

• Paul Mitchell

