With twice the number of trees to be planted in 2021 as previous years, Waiheke Resources Trust gathered a special group of community volunteers together for its second of three winter planting days.

Kristin Busher, Waiheke Resources Trust Partnerships Manager, said after the 11 July event that a further 10,000 trees have been planted into Waiheke’s wetlands this winter, “thanks to the mahi of community volunteers”.

“It was fantastic to be joined by Ngāti Pāoa and Uri Karaka whānau at Owhanake, where the restoration work is really just beginning. Ecological impacts in this area can be traced back to the early 1800’s when shingle was removed from the bay and used to build parts of Auckland.

“Clearing the invasive weeds, healing the soil and planting eco-sourced native trees back in this wetland is a way for us to awhi this area. Planting with kuia and kaumatua as well as awesome rangatahi such as Hinepounamu is something very special.”

