Sculpt Oneroa has been extended and will now conclude on 30 April. If you haven’t recently wandered around Oneroa Village, make sure to meander through before the end of the month and have a look at some of the local talent the island has to offer among the sixteen sculptures on display. The participating artists are: Manuel Cartasegna, Philippa Crane, Dorian Brown, Veronika Evans-Gander, Belinda Fabris, Liz Harrop, Daniel Johner, Maria Lloyd, Hayley Maria, Paul Rhind, Sally Smith, Oliver Stretton-Pow, Paora Toi-Te-Rangiuaia, James Wright and Waiheke High School Students. This week I spoke with a few of the Sculpt Oneroa artists about their work. • Michelle Barber

