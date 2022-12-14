Mike Lee pushes for urgent action on growth of helipads

Waitematā and Gulf Ward councillor Mike Lee is urging swifter action from Auckland Council on the proliferation of helipads on Waiheke and across the gulf. Discontented communities are still waiting for a firm commitment on the issue, after years of lobbying, as another three pads go through the consents process.

At the Planning, Environment and Parks committee on December 8, Mike looked to table a formal resolution on helicopter landing pads but was told it was not the appropriate time by chair Richard Hills – and it would have to wait until a staff report was finished.

• Laura Kvigstad, Auckland Council reporter Funded by New Zealand on Air, and Paul Mitchell.

