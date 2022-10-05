Awaawaroa Eco Village is inviting those who are interested in learning more about intentional communities, alternative lifestyles and the village’s current state to enjoy an afternoon full of eco activities this Sunday 9 October, from 1 to 5pm.

Thirty years ago, a group came together to buy land for what is now known as Awaawaroa Bay Eco Village, a community and ecological reserve containing 40-50 adults and children. Some of the original members still live in the village, which has evolved thanks to the sustained regenerative plantings and its natural native revegetation.

Author and village resident Tanya Batt will guide attendants on a mini tour of the village. The afternoon will include a presentation about eco villages and the history of the Awaawaroa Bay Eco Village. A visit to Gulf Trees’ organically certified nursery, a talk on solar power systems, a visit to two home gardens and a chance to participate in the making of a biodynamic preparation will also be part of the programme.

Most of the village homes have been built by residents using earth bricks made with gravel from the local quarry. Locals share the wetland systems with the endemic long-finned eel and rare species such as the banded rail and bittern in an ever-evolving habitat.

For booking reservations, visit events.humanitix.com/awaawaroa-bay-eco-village-field-day or contact organisers at awaawaroa@gmail.com for any enquiries.

Tickets are $20 per person and proceeds support the ongoing planting and regenerative mahi in the valley. Places are limited and bookings are essential. •

