An excavator used to remove rocks from the kororā habitat at Kennedy Point is reported to have been damaged while parked in the Kennedy Point carpark last week.

A police spokesperson confirms a burglary report was received on Thursday 7 April regarding a damaged excavator.

“This incident is believed to have occurred overnight where the excavator was fenced off. The report is currently being assessed for any further lines of enquiry,” the police spokesperson says.

Kennedy Point Marina project manager Scott Fickling says that following rock movement works on Saturday 2 April, the digger was moved to the Kennedy Point carpark where it was vandalised on 6 April.

“We are very concerned at these illegal actions taken by an individual or group of people who have damaged our contractor’s equipment,” Fickling says. “Deliberate damage to construction equipment shows little regard for the health and safety of the workers who operate this machinery and are simply doing their jobs. • Erin Johnson

