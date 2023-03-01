A total of $230,000 was raised at last Sunday’s Auckland Helicopter Rescue Trust fundraiser at Man O’ War Bay.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the Man O’ War Summer Lunch, which has raised vital funding to support the continued work of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust,” says the trust’s general manager Shaan Hulena.

“Taskings to the island make up a significant portion of the annual workload and the support of the community is hugely important. The rescue helicopter is a lifeline for many on Waiheke, as the time saved by helicopter transport can be what makes the critical difference to a patient’s outcome.”

