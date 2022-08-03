Auckland Transport is about to begin stage two of a three-part maintenance upgrade at Mātiatia Wharf. AT delivery manager for PT, Facilities and Structures Joshua Hyland says for this work to happen safely, the main wharf will be closed from Monday 8 August 2022 to carry out a bio clean and prepare the wharf for the works.

“When this happens, all ferry services will be relocated to the neighbouring old wharf, just beyond the main wharf. Temporary shelter, new AT HOP machines and signage will be installed on the old wharf for the duration of these works.”

The first stage of the Mātiatia upgrade was finished in 2021, when AT also worked on the old wharf to ensure it was fit to act as an alternative berth for ferries during the upgrade process and added new toilets at the Mātiatia ferry terminal.

Hyland says work will begin on installing a new pontoon and gangway for the southern ferry berth on 15 August. Construction of the new pontoon and gangway started months ago and all that is left to do is remove the old ones and put them in place.

• Paul Mitchell