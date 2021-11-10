Two hypothermic men, saved from the cold and choppy waters of Auckland Harbour late last month, were released from hospital just a few hours after their rescue, says Police Maritime Unit Senior Constable Steve Phillips.

One of the boaties was under pressure to remove his yacht from its mooring, which is why the duo set out from Shoal Bay on the morning of Saturday 23 October, heading towards the yacht moored at Okahu Bay.

But during their trip, a large wave surged over the stern of the tinny, causing it to capsize.

Constable Phillips says the men shouldn’t have ventured out considering the conditions on the day.

Get a Gulf News for the full story, out today.