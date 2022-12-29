Longest day’s journey was wheel fun

Cycle Action Waiheke celebrated the summer solstice with a ride and a swim last Thursday 22 December. Group member Carys Templer says it was a fun and magical morning to mark the longest day of the year. The first small group started at 5.30am from Bikebox in Oneroa. As the wheels rolled through each suburb, the group grew by five or more riders. By the time they arrived at Onetangi Beach, the numbers had swollen to almost 50. Some cyclists immediately dived into the dawn waves while others sipped coffee from flasks. Mia’s Yeast bakery provided fresh goods and everyone was able to head off to their final pre-holiday work days, flights, and road trips by 7.30am.

The group welcomes cyclists of all levels, offers monthly social rides and advocacy for cycling as a transport option. Funding from the Waiheke local board and Auckland Transport made this event possible. • Sarah Gloyer