Seventeen-year-old Lea Nova Tisch flies into London this weekend and to a coveted place on the stage of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre. The talented Waiheke teen has been selected to join New Zealand’s Young Shakespeare Company to travel to the UK and to the famed centre for one of the world’s greatest playwrights.

Tisch said she was over the moon to be chosen to join the young cohort of 25 actors from New Zealand, who will be spending most of July in workshops and performing Julius Caesar under the direction of leading figures at the Globe.

For Tisch the trip is a dream come true – and hopefully the start of her post-school career – after a decade of passion for theatre and for acting. Lea is in year 13 at Takapuna Grammar School but has been living on Waiheke for five years.