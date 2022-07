The team of comedic improvisers who are The Waiheke Comedy troupe are committed to twanging your funny bone as often as they can and they had so much fun at last month’s Last Laughs performance that they are going to do it all again at the end of every month. The shows will take place at Artworks Community Theatre on the last Tuesday of every month, the next show is this Tuesday 26 July. $10 door sales. •