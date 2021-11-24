The Waiheke Working Sail Charitable Trust, which owns the Kate, a 19th-century trading cutter that has been lovingly restored over the past decade by Waiheke residents, is seeking further funding to pay for a new engine and propellor to complete the revival.

The Kate, one of three such vessels surviving in the country, has had many incarnations since 1898, being put to service towing kauri logs, as a sailing yacht, a fishing vessel – even a stint as a Waiheke houseboat.

She was also a frequent winner in her class in the Dargaville regatta races in the early 20th century.

Since 2013, a team of marine architects, apprentices and experienced yachties have taken on the project to restore the historical yacht with the aim of using her as a youth training sailboat in order to equip youngsters with maritime and life skills. The interior and exterior have been completely rebuilt and fitted with rigging. • Jim Birchall

