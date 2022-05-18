Jewels are for the birds in recycling campaign

Native Bird Rescue will partner with jewellery giants Walker and Hall to present You are my Home, a campaign centred on what home means to each of us, and on protecting our environment through recycling and reusing old materials.

Walker and Hall have made New Zealand their home for 120 years, and believe that they have a responsibility to care for the environment by using materials that can be reused to make something special. For this campaign they will promoting their pre-loved jewellery collections such as their déjà vu line-up, which includes rare vintage pieces. Reclaimed diamonds and recycled chains will also play a major role in the campaign. Well-known Waiheke-based photographer Peter Rees has donated all his photos of native birds, taken just before their release, to the campaign.

Said Managing Director Joe Tattersfield: “The abundant bird life on Waiheke is a true blessing. To be startled by crashing kererū/native wood pigeon, followed relentlessly by dancing pīwakawaka/fantails, or more recently catching the cry of the kākā/native parrots are all precious shared moments with nature. What dedicated individuals and organisations like Native Bird Rescue have managed to achieve is hugely impressive and, in my experience, unmatched elsewhere in New Zealand. It is a pleasure to be able to give back to the island and to those who have made it all possible.” • Kerry Lee

