t’s a food monsoon at Piritahi Marae’s maara kai this summer.

The community food garden has grown exponentially over the past year thanks to dedicated volunteers and whānau from all over the island.

Bianca Ranson of Piritahi Marae says the garden has turned into a full-on food forest, feeding anyone and everyone and introducing people to new friends, and, new vegetables.

“Connection to the whenua, growing healthy kai and whanaungatanga are important for wellbeing. It’s not just about doing work at the garden. It’s about personal and collective well-being, whenua restoration, kai sovereignty and mātauranga related to kai and our environment.”

