Islanders qualify for bodybuilding nationals

Waiheke Workout owner Jacque Grobbelaar found himself ‘posing down’ unexpectantly last weekend at the New Zealand International Federation of Body Building’s Auckland Regional Championships. Jacque was supporting his client, Kurt Arthur, at weigh-in when one of the judges suggested he also compete the following day.

“I’d been busy bulking up for a few months and felt a bit ‘fluffy’ but thought what the heck and agreed,” he says. “I quickly had to organise a spray tan.”

He’s glad he did after coming away with the top prize in the heavyweight (90-100kg) division and qualifying for the national competition in October.

After 12 weeks of preparation under the guidance of Jacque, Kurt was stepping onto the bodybuilding stage for the first time. He placed second in the well-contested lightweight (70-80kg) division and also earned a spot to compete at national level. •