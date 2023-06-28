Islanders’ mid-winter dip to support Live Ocean

Wind, driving rain and chilly seas didn’t deter nearly 50 committed islanders from taking a dip in the waves at Little Oneroa before dawn last Thursday – and several others followed suit later in the day.

When Live Ocean put up a challenge recently to take a swim on the year’s shortest day and encourage three friends to join in, Waiheke’s Trail Tribe running group challenged the entire community – with the promise of hot pancakes afterwards. It was too wet for pancakes on the beachside barbeques but fortunately they’d been cooked up the night before and participants were encouraged to take them home to devour before school and work. • Sarah Gloyer

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!