Many islanders and visitors will have noticed their favourite vineyards and restaurants are closed, as winter illnesses and a downturn in tourist numbers seasonal have led many restaurateurs to temporarily close up.

Mirroring a trend often seen in Europe, whereby tourist towns shut up shop in the colder months, economic pressures brought on by the pandemic have forced many owner’s hands.

La Dolce Vita in Ostend’s owner Gianni says he has had July off, mostly for annual leave. He says he has struggled like others on the island to retain staff, with the effects of Covid and associated border controls having prevent immigrants from taking up hospitality positions.

“Our main problem has been the staff coming back – hopefully, they do.” Gianni says la Dolce Vita will be back up and running this coming Thursday (4 August ).

Onetangi’s Casita Miro website advises they are taking their annual winter break from Monday 4 July and reopening on Saturday 6 August.

Family-owned Tantalus are taking a winter time-out from 8 August to Wednesday 31August.They will be re-opening on Thursday the 1 September with a new menu.

• Jim Birchall

Waiheke