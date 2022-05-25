Artworks Theatre’s successful cabaret-themed three-night fundraiser demonstrated the depth of the island’s musical, theatrical and poetic talent. On Friday night former New Zealand Poet Laureate Selina Tusitala March read her poems and Jemma Peterson, aka “Hidden Jem” provided a burlesque performance. Aura Torkington sang some original songs and provided harmony for Amanda Palmer’s Whakanewha on both Friday and Saturday, while Amanda played a number of her songs over the three nights, accompanying them on both piano and ukulele. They included her Ukulele Anthem, with ironic references to Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols playing a bass guitar and not a ukulele while using heroin and probably killing his girlfriend. Koro Sciasia, aka “Constance Mirage” performed a few times each night, both with Amanda and alone. As the Waiheke Mermaid swinging on a Moon, Constance had “Secret Sea Man” Miranda Isobel dancing with a large flower below the swing. Each night Amanda auctioned a ukulele and on Saturday night raised $500 for a signed instrument. She also had a selection of her albums and T-shirts for sale. The theatre was beautifully decorated and many patrons dressed in cabaret-themed outfits, with the audience choosing the best-dressed each night. • Graham Hooper