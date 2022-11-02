Big events are back on the calendar following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, but it was the weather that threatened the Auckland Marathon.

Overnight the predicted high winds dropped but heavy rains persisted. At 4.50am on Sunday 30 October some skilled skippering across a bumpy gulf by Steve Latham of Auckland Sea Shuttles safely landed 16 island athletes on the beach at Devonport to toe the line of the marathon and half marathon events.

Waiheke runners thrived in the tough conditions. Andrew Ferdinando and David Toomey both aimed to achieve personal best times in the full 42.2km discipline and long winter months of committed training showed in their chiselled cheeks and defined legs as they waited for their 6am start gun. “I’ve never felt this fit,” said Andrew. It all paid off when just over three hours later they both finished strongly with those coveted personal best times.

Richard Whiteman also finished in just over three hours, bouncing along on fresh looking legs. Conrad Langridge trains with the YMCA in the city. He reached a personal second best and said he was really happy with his time considering the rain. • Sarah Gloyer

