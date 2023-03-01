Our fabulous motu has an abundance of artists, ranging from those at the start of their creative journey to established pros making their mark on the Aotearoa art scene.

You don’t have to go far to cross paths with a creative person willing to share their knowledge and expertise, which is exactly what you will find in evidence at the Red Shed Gallery’s Printmakers Collective exhibition, which opens this weekend and features prints created by the participants of workshops led by artist and writer Leila Lees… but more on that later in the column.

First, Waiheke sculptor Chris Bailey is showcased at the Aotearoa Art Fair, which opens today and runs until 5 March at The Cloud in Auckland.

Read the full story in Gulf News – out now!