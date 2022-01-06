The Red Shed Art Collective Gallery is reopening Saturday 8 January.

The Red Shed is Waiheke’s iconic gallery situated at Palm Beach and is a collective of artists that exist to support the creation and sharing of art. The re-opening is on Saturday 8 January with a members exhibition. This exhibition is a diverse showcase of local artists covering a wide range of modalities in sculpture, ceramics, photography, painting, printmaking and fabric art.

The Red Shed will be open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from 8 January. With paintings by Colin Beardon, photography by Rosemary Adler, sculpture by Jacqueline Riley, oil pastel by Annette Chauvel and fabric art by Nora West. • Michelle Barber