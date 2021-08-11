An idyllic 164-hectare slice of paradise, part of an estate purchased by renowned environmentalist the late Sir Rob Fenwick in the 80s, is about to hit the market.

Lady Jennie Fenwick says the land on Waiheke’s southeast coast will be publicly listed later this year, but it won’t necessarily go to the highest bidder. Unsurprisingly, the top priority for Lady Jennie, a dedicated conservationist of 35 years, is the continued preservation of the natural environment.

“People have said you must be devastated about selling the land, but that’s not how it feels,” Lady Jennie told Gulf News. “Rob and I spoke about it, and it’s about putting our ego and any attachments to the land second and really considering its future. We want someone with more resources to continue the conservation dream.”

The section of former farmland land for sale runs from the shoreline of Te Matuku Bay up to the ridge of Te Matuku Peninsula. It boasts large tracts of regenerating native bush, stellar views, spectacular mudflats and mangroves. Around 60 hectares of the land for sale is strictly protected under a Reserves Act covenant, and Lady Jennie says there are also several other protections. • Sophie Boladras

